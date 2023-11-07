Sign up
Previous
Photo 553
Dog
This English Mastiff was getting lots of attention. I couldn’t resist stopping and taking his photo but forgot to ask his name.
At camera club last night the speaker showed a selection of photographs of animals on black backgrounds.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
4
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1923
photos
131
followers
98
following
Tags
dog
,
mastiff
,
phone-vember
Jerzy
ace
When I click on browse I look for a picture that catches my eye instantly. Of course I'm a dog lover also :-) Love the fat face dogs and you captured it well. Maybe it's a girl with pink collar "Jody"
November 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A superb portrait. He looks so sweet!
November 7th, 2023
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot. He looks as if he is deep in thought.
November 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
Sweet portrait!
November 7th, 2023
