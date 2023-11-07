Previous
Dog

This English Mastiff was getting lots of attention. I couldn’t resist stopping and taking his photo but forgot to ask his name.
At camera club last night the speaker showed a selection of photographs of animals on black backgrounds.
Jerzy ace
When I click on browse I look for a picture that catches my eye instantly. Of course I'm a dog lover also :-) Love the fat face dogs and you captured it well. Maybe it's a girl with pink collar "Jody"
November 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A superb portrait. He looks so sweet!
November 7th, 2023  
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot. He looks as if he is deep in thought.
November 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
Sweet portrait!
November 7th, 2023  
