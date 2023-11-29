Sign up
Previous
Photo 555
Here comes an ambulance
A fun time capturing light trails. This was a first for me and some interesting results. I had just taken my camera of the tripod when my dear friend and photo buddy said that an ambulance was coming over the bridge. This was taken hand held.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
5
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th November 2023 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light-trails
JackieR
ace
That's fabulous!! Let's do it again in a different location?!
November 29th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous
November 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful light in motion!
November 29th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
oh yes please.
November 29th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
Wow Susan, that is amazing. What a great shot.
November 29th, 2023
