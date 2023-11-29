Previous
Here comes an ambulance by wakelys
Here comes an ambulance

A fun time capturing light trails. This was a first for me and some interesting results. I had just taken my camera of the tripod when my dear friend and photo buddy said that an ambulance was coming over the bridge. This was taken hand held.
29th November 2023

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
JackieR
That's fabulous!! Let's do it again in a different location?!
November 29th, 2023  
Dawn
Fabulous
November 29th, 2023  
Mags
Wonderful light in motion!
November 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
@30pics4jackiesdiamond oh yes please.
November 29th, 2023  
Lisa Brown
Wow Susan, that is amazing. What a great shot.
November 29th, 2023  
