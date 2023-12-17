Previous
More Detectorists

As seen on our walk today. I am not sure if the found any treasure but there was plenty of mud.
This seems to be a popular pastime.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Susan Wakely

Mags ace
Great collage! I like how you made it look like a target too.
December 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
A fabulous collage but so hard to believe that people actually spend time doing this.
December 17th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@richardsandford you next year Rich??!!

Nice collage Sue, looks a tad chilly
December 17th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
that looks like fun but very cold
December 17th, 2023  
katy ace
Fascinating composition for your collage. Are they all in the same area? It would seem if they were there would be nothing left to find.
December 17th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Excellent capture of these enthusiasts. I hope there is another series of ‘The Detectorists’
December 17th, 2023  
Kathryn M
I love how you have arranged your shots.
December 17th, 2023  
