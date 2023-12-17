Sign up
Previous
Photo 556
More Detectorists
As seen on our walk today. I am not sure if the found any treasure but there was plenty of mud.
This seems to be a popular pastime.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
7
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1966
photos
137
followers
100
following
Tags
metal-detecting
Mags
ace
Great collage! I like how you made it look like a target too.
December 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
A fabulous collage but so hard to believe that people actually spend time doing this.
December 17th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@richardsandford
you next year Rich??!!
Nice collage Sue, looks a tad chilly
December 17th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
that looks like fun but very cold
December 17th, 2023
katy
ace
Fascinating composition for your collage. Are they all in the same area? It would seem if they were there would be nothing left to find.
December 17th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Excellent capture of these enthusiasts. I hope there is another series of ‘The Detectorists’
December 17th, 2023
Kathryn M
I love how you have arranged your shots.
December 17th, 2023
