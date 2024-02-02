Sign up
Photo 572
An open window
One for the artist challenge.
In our apartment in Barcelona.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
window
curtains
ac-neildriver
Boxplayer
ace
Ah lovely
February 11th, 2024
katy
ace
Excellent! Very impressive interpretation FAV
February 11th, 2024
