Previous
Photo 573
Bubbles in Barcelona
A fun lunch time sitting in the sun
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2032
photos
134
followers
98
following
156% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th February 2024 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bubbles
,
barcelona
Diana
ace
How wonderful that must have been, fabulous capture and vibe.
February 4th, 2024
