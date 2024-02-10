Previous
Abondoned Wrens nest by wakelys
Photo 578

Abondoned Wrens nest

So beautifully made. Found while clearing a small part of the woodshed
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I wonder what happened to the parents……so beautifully made.
February 10th, 2024  
Kathryn M
What a shame it was abandoned...lovely shot.
February 10th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous natural sculpture
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise