Photo 378
Rust
I saw these rusty train parts and remembered seeing a circle challenge. I won't be doing a whole month, as it's already the 5th
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
rust
,
chassis
,
julycircles2020
