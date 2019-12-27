Say cheese - Please

Final prompt for the Dogwood Challenge is to take a self portrait that depicts how others see me.
Apart from being His wife, Their mum, Friend of (insert name) Sibling of @phil_sandford (and a couple more) Cousin, Aunt, Godparent to.......................etc etc.
Many people see me as a person behind a camera and I as I'm a lover of zoom bursting, the occasional star burst and bokeh- here's a photo of me with all three!!
I have loved doing the Dogwood Challenge and learnt so many new techniques and styles. I haven't missed a week but have been creative with my interpretations of the challenges occasionally. Thank you all for your support and kind comments on my Dogwood offerings. Maybe I'll do 52PoM on 2020 (but not 100 strangers Hazel!!)??