Photo 1897
Crepes with a Dusting of Sugar
Spent ages getting the icing sugar, uploaded and realised its a macro challenge!! Love it when you can eat the props and it;s a good job I have a sweet tooth as there was a lot of sugar!!
I took a photo of the ingredients and that will do for the macro-dust challenge!
That icing sugar will creep everywhere too!
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3019
photos
204
followers
104
following
519% complete
View this month »
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
Latest from all albums
1893
1023
1894
1895
1896
1024
1025
1897
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
13th July 2021 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jul21words
