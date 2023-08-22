Previous
Bokeh Overload by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Bokeh Overload

The word bokeh looms large in my project's statistics.
JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Corinne C ace
Each of these photos is gorgeous!
August 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous collage
August 22nd, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
And you use it beautifully! A very lovely collage.
August 22nd, 2023  
