Previous
Photo 2663
Bokeh Overload
The word bokeh looms large in my project's statistics.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4471
photos
213
followers
106
following
729% complete
View this month »
Tags
mfpiac-124
Corinne C
ace
Each of these photos is gorgeous!
August 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous collage
August 22nd, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
And you use it beautifully! A very lovely collage.
August 22nd, 2023
