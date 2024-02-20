Previous
Peter by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Peter

Peter is a guide at Salisbury Cathedral, his one hour long tour lasted 80 minutes and flew by in a flash, so interesting and informative. He used to be a meter reader, but retired after a heart attack and started helping out at a language school. Back in the day there was a Citizenship Programme for youngsters and he volunteered to drive them around and visit places of interest. After leaving the Language School he decided to volunteer at the cathedral, and drives every Tuesday from Bournmouth to do a morning
JackieR

ace
Susan Wakely ace
A great portrait . He was such an interesting and well informed guide.
February 20th, 2024  
Monica
Fabulous portrait
February 20th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a fab portrait and lovely story
February 20th, 2024  
