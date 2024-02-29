Previous
Alex by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
37 / 365

Alex

Alex is a spray paint graffitti artist in the Leake Street Arches, near Waterloo station.

He chatted to me for quite a while about his life as a spray-painter. It's a role that has taken him around the world, and he goes into schools to talk about spray painting.

On his phone he showed me a photo of the first portrait he's painted, his father. It is a lovely tribute to his dad. he has since been commisioned to do portraits for people, so hi hobby does pay.

Alex has been spray painting for more than 20 years and takes care to respect the work of others, but is very happy to overpaint work he knows he can cover with better art. He wasn't easy to photograph, as he was constantly moving, but I think I got his character here?
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise