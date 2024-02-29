Alex

Alex is a spray paint graffitti artist in the Leake Street Arches, near Waterloo station.



He chatted to me for quite a while about his life as a spray-painter. It's a role that has taken him around the world, and he goes into schools to talk about spray painting.



On his phone he showed me a photo of the first portrait he's painted, his father. It is a lovely tribute to his dad. he has since been commisioned to do portraits for people, so hi hobby does pay.



Alex has been spray painting for more than 20 years and takes care to respect the work of others, but is very happy to overpaint work he knows he can cover with better art. He wasn't easy to photograph, as he was constantly moving, but I think I got his character here?