Steve from Perth

I watched Steve and his friend pose the yellow chicken on the wall at the entrance of Tintagel Castle. I had to ask him about the chicken and where the photograph will be posted. We chatted for quite a while.



He is a civil engineer currently working in Nedlands, where I have a good friend. He is curently working on a project where he can build up to 9 stories high on a site where an old, large house was sited. He told me rich people live in Nedlands and it seems the original old houses there are not protected from development when sold.



Steve is over visiting family in Cornwall for a month. We bumped into him and his family whilst walking around the castle a few times, but didn't spot him photographing the chicken again.



