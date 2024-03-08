Previous
Jonny by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Jonny

I asked Jonny if he was nicking the church lead as he walked past me carrying a piece of guttering. He explained he was taking it home to paint, it's too cold and windy to do outside, and he didn't want the church to smell of paint.
He's just rendered the wall behind him with three layers of lime, etching in the brick shapes to match existing walls. He expects his work to last at least 200 years. He's going to put a Manga style signature behind the radiator.
Jonny is from St Austell and been doing plastering and decorating since age 26. Wish he lived near us to do our dining room!
JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details

