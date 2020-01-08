Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 713
Misplaced Lobster Pot Marker
I got some ND filters for Christmas, took them out to play today, the water overflow was streaming past this lobster-pot bouy.
He wouldn't let me take it home :(
It's plastic, it's been lost or dumped, and it's a hazard so by rights should be removed from the beach :) We tied it to metal ring so a proper fisherman could have it :p
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
8th January 2020 1:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sea
,
long exposure
,
nd filter
Diana
ace
A wonderful play with your nd filters and a great pop of colour! I would also not be allowed to take it home 😉
January 8th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Fav for braving the cold and wet as well as composition. Live how the water blur is just apart of this.
January 8th, 2020
