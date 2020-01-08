Previous
Misplaced Lobster Pot Marker by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Misplaced Lobster Pot Marker

I got some ND filters for Christmas, took them out to play today, the water overflow was streaming past this lobster-pot bouy.

He wouldn't let me take it home :(

It's plastic, it's been lost or dumped, and it's a hazard so by rights should be removed from the beach :) We tied it to metal ring so a proper fisherman could have it :p
JackieR

ace
Diana ace
A wonderful play with your nd filters and a great pop of colour! I would also not be allowed to take it home 😉
January 8th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Fav for braving the cold and wet as well as composition. Live how the water blur is just apart of this.
January 8th, 2020  
