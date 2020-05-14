Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 774
Yayyyyyyyyyyyy!
I thought this buttercup looked like it's cheering. To find three fields chock full of densly packed buttercups just brought cheer and joy into our hearts.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2318
photos
173
followers
95
following
212% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
14th May 2020 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
minimalism
,
52jr20
,
52wc-2020-w20
,
it's real bokeh too thats about an acre or two of of buttercups
Chris Johnson
ace
Love it so very much!!! The background buttercups add some awesome bokeh and love the negative space composition!
May 14th, 2020
Louise
ace
I love to see a buttercup field! Haven't seen one yet this year but obviously I've not been out so much, I'll have to make an effort to visit one I think!
May 14th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
So pretty. Simple and effective
May 14th, 2020
