Yayyyyyyyyyyyy! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 774

Yayyyyyyyyyyyy!

I thought this buttercup looked like it's cheering. To find three fields chock full of densly packed buttercups just brought cheer and joy into our hearts.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Chris Johnson ace
Love it so very much!!! The background buttercups add some awesome bokeh and love the negative space composition!
May 14th, 2020  
Louise ace
I love to see a buttercup field! Haven't seen one yet this year but obviously I've not been out so much, I'll have to make an effort to visit one I think!
May 14th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
So pretty. Simple and effective
May 14th, 2020  
