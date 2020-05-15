Previous
Allium by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Allium

In my challenge from Francoise she said to do something with artificial lighting -- create an effect, have particularly controlled lighting on my subject. The field was open.

This took ages to set up and I'm not that happy with it, but I'm not quite sure what I was trying to do was possible with this subject.

JackieR

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@francoisce not sure this what you had in mind- I don't have any creativity at the moment and my little wooden man wouldn't play!!!
May 15th, 2020  
Kaylynn
And I don’t even know how to make a black background
On my photos but yours is nice with the purple.
May 15th, 2020  
