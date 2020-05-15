Sign up
Photo 775
Allium
In my challenge from Francoise she said to do something with artificial lighting -- create an effect, have particularly controlled lighting on my subject. The field was open.
This took ages to set up and I'm not that happy with it, but I'm not quite sure what I was trying to do was possible with this subject.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-407
JackieR
ace
@francoisce
not sure this what you had in mind- I don't have any creativity at the moment and my little wooden man wouldn't play!!!
May 15th, 2020
Kaylynn
And I don't even know how to make a black background
On my photos but yours is nice with the purple.
May 15th, 2020
On my photos but yours is nice with the purple.