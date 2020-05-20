Previous
In A Very Happy Place Today!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
In A Very Happy Place Today!!

Roads just like a bank holiday, parking exactly like a bank holiday, easy to distance on the water.

20th May 2020 20th May 20

Anne ace
Nice, the world's gone mad on land, best place to be!
May 20th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
Glorious weather to be on the water 🙂
May 20th, 2020  
