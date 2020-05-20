Sign up
Photo 778
In A Very Happy Place Today!!
Roads just like a bank holiday, parking exactly like a bank holiday, easy to distance on the water.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2327
photos
175
followers
95
following
213% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
20th May 2020 11:41am
Anne
ace
Nice, the world's gone mad on land, best place to be!
May 20th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
Glorious weather to be on the water 🙂
May 20th, 2020
