Can you See What it is?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Can you See What it is??

I was challenged to purposefully take an over exposed, highkey but have the subject still recognisable.

5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

ace
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
@salza Sally, I may have overdone the overexpossure, but I think this is along the lines of what you challenged me to do.
October 5th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Deer me, how staggering.....
October 5th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
My old eyes can make out a critter. Cool effect!
October 5th, 2020  
