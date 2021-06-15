Previous
Llangollen Marina by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Llangollen Marina

Llangollen is described as a pretty town, they lied!!! It's trek to get there, single file through a very narrow canal, queues and patience required.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
william wooderson
Oh dear!! But the pic still looks pretty!!
June 15th, 2021  
