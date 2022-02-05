Previous
Dessicated Beauty by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1162

Dessicated Beauty

Next week the DarkRoomers are taking on the theme of wabi-sabi. Wabi-sabi is a Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in the imperfections and transience of nature and to embrace flaws and 'rawness'.

For more information this is an interesting read and here are five teachings and neither from Wiki!!
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
