Photo 1162
Dessicated Beauty
Next week the DarkRoomers are taking on the theme of wabi-sabi. Wabi-sabi is a Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in the imperfections and transience of nature and to embrace flaws and 'rawness'.
For more information this is
an interesting read
and here are
five teachings
and neither from Wiki!!
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
0
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
5th February 2022 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bob
,
snowdrops
,
imperfection
,
wabi sabi
,
wabisabi
