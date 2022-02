Flash of Red 2022

I enjoyed this month, I tried to stick with Ann's suggestions and themes being abstract with my sand timer and cutlery, capturing my lovely chess pieces, a few hellebore flowers and a tulip and insisting on abstracting an extinguished candle!! .



As usual I made it harder with self imposed limitations of props, genres and camera to use. Chuffed that I used Affinity to make this calendar view.



Onward to rainbow month now........................