Photo 1183
St David's Day
Mary set me the challenge of uploading directly from my phone, by taking a photo using the 365 uploading options.
No idea this was available, or why,?!! But it's sooc from 'phone, camera set to macro, hoping the raindrops show up ok.
Anyway this is as Mary requested, but daffodils were chosen especially as she is a real Welshophile!
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3432
photos
212
followers
87
following
324% complete
View this month »
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
Latest from all albums
2124
2125
108
1181
2126
1182
2127
1183
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
1st March 2022 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-501
,
why does the wind get us just as ready to press shutter?)
JackieR
ace
@mcsiegle
here you go ma'am, uploaded just for you xx
March 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful raindrops.
March 1st, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful daffodils & wonderful raindrops.
March 1st, 2022
