Halnaker Windmill by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Halnaker Windmill

At the end of yesterday's tree tunnel is a path up a hill, alongside fields that leads up to this renovated windmill. It has glorious views over the Downs, The Solent, Chichester and the harbour and way into the distance Portsmouth.

Here's the answer to your question Sue!
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

ace
Susan Wakely ace
Not blue blue but blue grey. I love this windmill.
March 4th, 2022  
