Photo 1282
Tennyson
One of the huge sculptures in the Watts' Gallery, the completed bronze cast statue is in Lincoln. The sculpture gallery has been closed for a few months and Tennyson was moved and rotated by 90 degrees. Apparently he's not being moved ever again!
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking statue.
July 7th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the way Tennyson's posture is mirrored by the young boy! That is a huge piece. Can't imagine moving it.
July 7th, 2022
