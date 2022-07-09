Sign up
Photo 1283
Weeping Sunflower
Nearly forgot this week's 52 week thing. So here's a quick low-key, wabi-sabi, still-life negative-space. All those hyphens......
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
52jr22
,
52wc-2022-w27
