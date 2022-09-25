Previous
Just a hint of a cat by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Just a hint of a cat

Olive is not a lap cat unless we're in need of a bit of feline care or affection. ( Which lasts about two minutes max!)
25th September 2022

JackieR

katy ace
Wonderful portrait of the two of you! I love the light on your face.

The way she’s always interrupting pigs seems like she wants to be in your lap then. Lol!
September 25th, 2022  
