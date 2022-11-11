Previous
A Boy's Toy by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
A Boy's Toy

"Have you cassette tape?" says I. There was one on a shelf. Then says I "Shame we don't have a cassette player". He opens a drawer and rumages and I spy a dusty box.

A complete, totally pristine, in its original box, die cast Corgi car set. "Ooooh" says I " That's perfectly retro"

I was closely supervised as I removed pieces to set up my retro composition of a milkman, complete with milk bottles on his float.
11th November 2022

JackieR

ace
Sally Ings
What a fabulous toy - definitely fits the retro bill.
November 11th, 2022  
Linda
Lovely presentation of an amazing find!
November 11th, 2022  
