A Boy's Toy

"Have you cassette tape?" says I. There was one on a shelf. Then says I "Shame we don't have a cassette player". He opens a drawer and rumages and I spy a dusty box.



A complete, totally pristine, in its original box, die cast Corgi car set. "Ooooh" says I " That's perfectly retro"



I was closely supervised as I removed pieces to set up my retro composition of a milkman, complete with milk bottles on his float.