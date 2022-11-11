Sign up
Photo 1365
A Boy's Toy
"Have you cassette tape?" says I. There was one on a shelf. Then says I "Shame we don't have a cassette player". He opens a drawer and rumages and I spy a dusty box.
A complete, totally pristine, in its original box, die cast Corgi car set. "Ooooh" says I " That's perfectly retro"
I was closely supervised as I removed pieces to set up my retro composition of a milkman, complete with milk bottles on his float.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
52jr22
,
52wc-2022-w45
,
oh we do have a cassette player in his man's drawer
Sally Ings
ace
What a fabulous toy - definitely fits the retro bill.
November 11th, 2022
Linda
ace
Lovely presentation of an amazing find!
November 11th, 2022
