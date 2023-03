I have wanted to see the Knife Angel for years, it's been touring the north of the United Kingdom and is now down south.It's made from thousands of seized bladed weapons and primarily is used to highlight the negative effects of anti-social behaviour and knife crime.At many sites there have been amnesty boxes for blades to be handed in, but there are none in leafy Guildford!If you want more details than I can type here, it has its own official website https://www.britishironworkcentre.co.uk/the-knife-angel-official/ The time lapse on this site is interesting too. https://www.guildford-cathedral.org/events/knife-angel Not a beautiful sculpture, it's actually quite shocking, but it was worth a visit in rain, a bit of sleet and cold and I met up with my cousin for a cuppa and catchup in the very lovely cathedral cafe!!