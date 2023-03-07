Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1445
Knife Angel
I have wanted to see the Knife Angel for years, it's been touring the north of the United Kingdom and is now down south.
It's made from thousands of seized bladed weapons and primarily is used to highlight the negative effects of anti-social behaviour and knife crime.
At many sites there have been amnesty boxes for blades to be handed in, but there are none in leafy Guildford!
If you want more details than I can type here, it has its own official website
https://www.britishironworkcentre.co.uk/the-knife-angel-official/
The time lapse on this site is interesting too.
https://www.guildford-cathedral.org/events/knife-angel
Not a beautiful sculpture, it's actually quite shocking, but it was worth a visit in rain, a bit of sleet and cold and I met up with my cousin for a cuppa and catchup in the very lovely cathedral cafe!!
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4132
photos
217
followers
94
following
395% complete
View this month »
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
Latest from all albums
1443
2492
2493
2494
1444
2495
9
1445
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
guildford
,
triptych
,
knife angel
,
composite-53
Susan Wakely
ace
So clever and symbolic. Looking forward to seeing it next week.
March 7th, 2023
Kathy
ace
What a fascinating and thought provoking sculpture.
March 7th, 2023
BillyBoy
Very clever.
March 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So clever
March 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close