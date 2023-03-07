Previous
Knife Angel by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1445

Knife Angel

I have wanted to see the Knife Angel for years, it's been touring the north of the United Kingdom and is now down south.

It's made from thousands of seized bladed weapons and primarily is used to highlight the negative effects of anti-social behaviour and knife crime.

At many sites there have been amnesty boxes for blades to be handed in, but there are none in leafy Guildford!

If you want more details than I can type here, it has its own official website

https://www.britishironworkcentre.co.uk/the-knife-angel-official/ The time lapse on this site is interesting too. https://www.guildford-cathedral.org/events/knife-angel

Not a beautiful sculpture, it's actually quite shocking, but it was worth a visit in rain, a bit of sleet and cold and I met up with my cousin for a cuppa and catchup in the very lovely cathedral cafe!!



7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
395% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So clever and symbolic. Looking forward to seeing it next week.
March 7th, 2023  
Kathy ace
What a fascinating and thought provoking sculpture.
March 7th, 2023  
BillyBoy
Very clever.
March 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So clever
March 7th, 2023  
