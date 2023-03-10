Sign up
Photo 1447
Sea Glass Flowers
Crafting with a friend today. Before we started we did visit HobbyCraft, and a silvered artist board fell into my hands!
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
10th March 2023 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea glass
,
i made this
Anne
ace
This looks lovely, what fun you have
March 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
You've been busy. They are lovely.
March 10th, 2023
