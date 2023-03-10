Previous
Next
Sea Glass Flowers by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1447

Sea Glass Flowers

Crafting with a friend today. Before we started we did visit HobbyCraft, and a silvered artist board fell into my hands!
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
396% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
This looks lovely, what fun you have
March 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
You’ve been busy. They are lovely.
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise