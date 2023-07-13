Sign up
Previous
Photo 1543
Ladies in Lavender, One in Pink
A lovely couple of ladies who let me push in front of them in the queue so I could join Sue.
Another composite of sky and field!
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4387
photos
217
followers
106
following
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
2620
1541
2621
2622
25
1542
1543
2623
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
12th July 2023 9:54am
Tags
sixws-141
,
composite-57
Diana
ace
Love the lady in lavender, beautiful shot!
July 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous!
July 13th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful image
July 13th, 2023
