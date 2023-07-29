Previous
Luminogram by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1554

Luminogram

Inspired by this by Otto Steiner. Learnt a new skill on Affinity which is a click of a key on Snapseed!!!
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

JackieR

Susan Wakely
I like this abstract effect.
July 29th, 2023  
Gerasimos Georg.
quite abstract.well done!
July 29th, 2023  
JackieR
@gerry13 first time I did this sort of light painting was due to a get pushed from you years ago!!!
@wakelys It'll do! I promised Mary @mcsiegle I'd enter
July 29th, 2023  
Shutterbug
I like yours better than the one that inspired it. Are you going to do Abstract August? I like the depth within yours. What key in Snapseed does this?
July 29th, 2023  
JackieR
@shutterbug49 Thank you!! no, I'm really not a fan of abstract, and the key is styles and select sillhouette (but this is a composite of three inverted in Affinity)
July 29th, 2023  
Mary Siegle
I think it is a splendid example for the challenge. Thank you!
oops! You need to edit the tag to add a 't' onto the end of the name.
July 29th, 2023  
Elisa Smith
I really like this.
July 29th, 2023  
