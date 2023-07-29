Sign up
Previous
Photo 1554
Luminogram
Inspired by
this
by Otto Steiner. Learnt a new skill on Affinity which is a click of a key on Snapseed!!!
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
7
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4418
photos
218
followers
109
following
Tags
ac-steiner
Susan Wakely
ace
I like this abstract effect.
July 29th, 2023
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
quite abstract.well done!
July 29th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@gerry13
first time I did this sort of light painting was due to a get pushed from you years ago!!!
@wakelys
It'll do! I promised Mary
@mcsiegle
I'd enter
July 29th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I like yours better than the one that inspired it. Are you going to do Abstract August? I like the depth within yours. What key in Snapseed does this?
July 29th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you!! no, I'm really not a fan of abstract, and the key is styles and select sillhouette (but this is a composite of three inverted in Affinity)
July 29th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
I think it is a splendid example for the challenge. Thank you!
oops! You need to edit the tag to add a 't' onto the end of the name.
July 29th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
I really like this.
July 29th, 2023
