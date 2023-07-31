Sign up
Previous
Photo 1555
I Was Bored
It's been a long time since I set up a kitchen studio. I then played around with Affinity. Bet all would have been quicker and just as succesful with phone, Snapseed and PicCollage
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
