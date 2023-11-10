Sign up
Previous
Photo 1635
Peace Doves
15,000 paper doves hanging in the cathedral
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4627
photos
220
followers
92
following
447% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
10th November 2023 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Magical
November 10th, 2023
