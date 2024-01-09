Not My Thing

Sign up
Had a practical session at camera club last night to recreate an image made Karen. She set up a ring light and had had water poured over her head. She seemed nervous and didn't talk to us much.
Today I did a bit of FaceAche scrolling and found her website.
https://www.nebouxii-photography.co.uk/
She's a talented, eclectic, part time professional photographer.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
All a bit weird but useful to see the simplicity of the lighting used.
January 9th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Striking but eeeee, creepy and scary!
January 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Is it the ring light that makes that weird white ring around her pupils?
January 9th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
A very strong portrait. I love it.
January 9th, 2024
