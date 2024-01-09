Previous
Not My Thing by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Not My Thing

Had a practical session at camera club last night to recreate an image made Karen. She set up a ring light and had had water poured over her head. She seemed nervous and didn't talk to us much.

Today I did a bit of FaceAche scrolling and found her website. https://www.nebouxii-photography.co.uk/ She's a talented, eclectic, part time professional photographer.



JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
All a bit weird but useful to see the simplicity of the lighting used.
January 9th, 2024  
Striking but eeeee, creepy and scary!
January 9th, 2024  
Is it the ring light that makes that weird white ring around her pupils?
January 9th, 2024  
A very strong portrait. I love it.
January 9th, 2024  
