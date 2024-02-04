Previous
Past Their Best - Even For Photography! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Past Their Best - Even For Photography!

Wabi Sabi to the extreme!
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

JackieR

ace
John Falconer ace
They look ok for images to me. Great capture.
February 4th, 2024  
