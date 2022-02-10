Previous
Next
The View from (Near) The Royal Box by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
105 / 365

The View from (Near) The Royal Box

Tour of the Royal Albert Hall this morning, it is very red!! Sat in a box alongside the Queen's one and watched preparations and set checks for tonight's performance by the Cirque Soleil.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
bit nauseating really isn't all that red?
February 10th, 2022  
katy ace
This is probably as close as I will ever get to this. I love the composition and the color in this beautifully detailed image. FAV
February 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise