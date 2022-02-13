Sign up
106 / 365
Smoke
Another issue I had with taking the smoky photos, other than the technical photography bits (focus, DoF, flashgun, pressing shutter/firing shutter release/ using the remote shutter) I struggled with blowing out the blooming flame!!
Natalie Imbruglia has a song called
Smoke
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3403
photos
211
followers
87
following
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Views
5
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
13th February 2022 1:35pm
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
,
songtitle-83
,
bw-68
,
macro-smoke
,
songtitle83
