Previous
Next
Smoke by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
106 / 365

Smoke

Another issue I had with taking the smoky photos, other than the technical photography bits (focus, DoF, flashgun, pressing shutter/firing shutter release/ using the remote shutter) I struggled with blowing out the blooming flame!!

Natalie Imbruglia has a song called Smoke
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise