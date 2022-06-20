Sign up
135 / 365
Terror Dragonflies and Beefeaters over London
I have now got to stop making brushes and concentrate on using them cleverly so you cannot see the join. BUT this hopefully will make the host of the composite challenge smile - as requested.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
DMC-TZ80
20th June 2022 2:33pm
composite46
