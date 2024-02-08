Sign up
202 / 365
Water Works
Some of my successful water droplets from a fun playtime with Sue!
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Kathy
ace
Wow! This is great to look at.
February 8th, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
How beautiful! I particularly like the way you've layered the different shots.
February 8th, 2024
katy
ace
It looks like you had tons of fun! And I absolutely adore the way you have put it all together. Incredibly creative. FAV
February 8th, 2024
