Dizzy, Ditsy Dog by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Dizzy, Ditsy Dog

Suzanne challenged me to do a zoom burst image. This is a favourite technique of mine to do, so I have gone off on a tangent with the challenge to see if I could achieve the effect with processing.

Give me a camera and lens to point and zoom at a dog rather than try and get it right with a computer!!



No idea who the dog belongs to, but it was cute and posed for a second or two before bounding towards my camera
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
@ankers70 Hi Suzanne, I hope you don't object to me adapting your challenge.
February 11th, 2024  
