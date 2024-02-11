Dizzy, Ditsy Dog

Suzanne challenged me to do a zoom burst image. This is a favourite technique of mine to do, so I have gone off on a tangent with the challenge to see if I could achieve the effect with processing.



Give me a camera and lens to point and zoom at a dog rather than try and get it right with a computer!!







No idea who the dog belongs to, but it was cute and posed for a second or two before bounding towards my camera