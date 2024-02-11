Sign up
Previous
203 / 365
Dizzy, Ditsy Dog
Suzanne challenged me to do a zoom burst image. This is a favourite technique of mine to do, so I have gone off on a tangent with the challenge to see if I could achieve the effect with processing.
Give me a camera and lens to point and zoom at a dog rather than try and get it right with a computer!!
No idea who the dog belongs to, but it was cute and posed for a second or two before bounding towards my camera
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-601
JackieR
ace
@ankers70
Hi Suzanne, I hope you don't object to me adapting your challenge.
February 11th, 2024
