Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
204 / 365
Shirts
One for the artist's challenge, inspired by
this
by Neil Driver (need to scroll down to bottom of the page!)
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4780
photos
221
followers
98
following
55% complete
View this month »
196
197
198
200
201
202
203
204
Latest from all albums
1681
2835
203
1682
2836
204
1683
2837
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite-62
,
ac-neildriver
katy
ace
Well, there you go! Fabulous, lighting in this one, and an excellent composition! All my pig friends are blowing this challenge out of the water! FAV
February 12th, 2024
Kathy
ace
The lighting is great and the shirts appear to have some movement.
@grammyn
Not this pig friend. She's not doing it.
February 12th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@randystreat
@grammyn
Don't look too closely my friends, now it's uploaded i see many many errors. Thank you both
February 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 13th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! I think yours is better than his because of the light. Super well done.
February 13th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful lighting. A great response!
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@grammyn Not this pig friend. She's not doing it.