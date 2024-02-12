Previous
Shirts by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
204 / 365

Shirts

One for the artist's challenge, inspired by this by Neil Driver (need to scroll down to bottom of the page!)
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Well, there you go! Fabulous, lighting in this one, and an excellent composition! All my pig friends are blowing this challenge out of the water! FAV
February 12th, 2024  
Kathy ace
The lighting is great and the shirts appear to have some movement.
@grammyn Not this pig friend. She's not doing it.
February 12th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@randystreat @grammyn Don't look too closely my friends, now it's uploaded i see many many errors. Thank you both
February 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 13th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Wow! I think yours is better than his because of the light. Super well done.
February 13th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful lighting. A great response!
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise