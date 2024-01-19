Previous
Ducks by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
201 / 365

Ducks

This is to show off my first time ever panning success. I'd never manage to get the Red Arrows like Carole does!!
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Susan Wakely
Fabulous.
Fabulous.
January 19th, 2024  
amyK ace
Well done! I love bird photography but I struggle with those in-flight captures.
January 19th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
so good!
so good!
January 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Red Arrows had to get their inspiration from somewhere LOL! I like this. Cool shot.
January 19th, 2024  
