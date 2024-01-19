Sign up
Previous
201 / 365
Ducks
This is to show off my first time ever panning success. I'd never manage to get the Red Arrows like Carole does!!
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
4
5
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4735
photos
221
followers
98
following
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
19th January 2024 1:32pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous.
January 19th, 2024
amyK
ace
Well done! I love bird photography but I struggle with those in-flight captures.
January 19th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so good!
January 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Red Arrows had to get their inspiration from somewhere LOL! I like this. Cool shot.
January 19th, 2024
