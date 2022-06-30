Blue Zone

"...Could it be the fresh sea air, a diet high in fish, a less stressful life, strong social networks, religious faith, a genetic predisposition to longevity, or a combination of all of the above?"



"...a part of Canada, the South Shore of Nova Scotia, (has) pockets of extreme longevity and more centenarians than elsewhere in the country. Across Canada, centenarians average 14.6 per 100,000; in Nova Scotia it's 21 per 100,000. Preliminary studies have shown the rate is higher in places like Lunenburg and Yarmouth – as many as 50 per 100,000, according to one researcher." (From an article in the Toronto Star June 6, 2006)



As we returned from the Farmer's Market, a lady was walking down the sloped sidewalk, and it wasn't until she was alongside that I realized it was our friend, Ruth, a revered and talented painter whose 90th birthday we'd attended in 2016! I knew she and her husband had moved to Lunenburg from MA many years ago, so, with a daughter living there, I wanted to know more details! Small World Moment? Heather is moving to the small town where Ruth grew up! She's about to arrive with the kids tonight, and as she's also an artist, I can't wait to take her to meet Ruth! Heather can take one of Ruth's paintings that we own and hang it in her new home, bringing full circle a bit of Ruth's Life Story! How's THAT for Provenance?!



I knew I'd run into friends at the Market, and I had to let Ken shop as I ran into and caught up with no less than 16 close friends! Then, at sunset, I was photographing a rainbow out front, and a man who is one of the most accomplished pianists I know, pulled his car up next to me and stayed to chat for an hour!



Son-in-law John asked this afternoon if we really *needed* to sell the house...everyone is suffering pangs, but he said that possibly, when he's ready to retire, they can come up and buy a smaller place... Perhaps the story will have a sequel after all!





