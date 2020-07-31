Sign up
Previous
Next
228 / 365
The Security Guard
One of the security guards at the Mill.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
741
photos
25
followers
26
following
62% complete
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
235
237
227
38
238
39
228
236
Views
5
Album
Homeland
Camera
X70
Taken
31st July 2020 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
candid
