Tunnel 2 by allsop
Tunnel 2

#2 of my Mill 3 tunnel photographs. Here one of the pillars which supports the massive building above is set into the rock face which runs along the side of the tunnel.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

