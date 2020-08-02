Previous
Tunnel 1 by allsop
230 / 365

Tunnel 1

There is a tunnel which runs the entire length of Mill 3 in Pleasley Vale, this is part way through. I will upload other images as time goes by as it is a fascinating place.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
