Blatant Littering. Despair turning to anger. by allsop
Blatant Littering. Despair turning to anger.

To see the results of littering always makes me despair, but this example makes me angry. Whoever did this had to make a great effort to get the packet so high in a tree, and it has been threaded on not just thrown.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
