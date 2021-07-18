Sign up
299 / 365
Blatant Littering. Despair turning to anger.
To see the results of littering always makes me despair, but this example makes me angry. Whoever did this had to make a great effort to get the packet so high in a tree, and it has been threaded on not just thrown.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Homeland
Camera
X70
Taken
15th July 2021 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
litter
