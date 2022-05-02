Sign up
319 / 365
DSCF1343
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
1208
photos
27
followers
25
following
87% complete
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
439
440
441
442
443
319
444
445
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Homeland
Camera
X70
Taken
19th April 2022 11:16am
jackie edwards
ace
Love how the sculptor captured the lines of the horses. So very interesting!
June 2nd, 2022
