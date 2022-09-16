Sign up
326 / 365
Hole in the ground
Water Board digging holes all around the area, some kind of survey, interesting to see the layers.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
1339
photos
27
followers
25
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Homeland
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th September 2022 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
soil
,
mansfield
